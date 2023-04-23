Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Cigna Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.75.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE CI opened at $252.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.17.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

