Short Interest in Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Expands By 6.6%

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS MDOMF opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. Mandom has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a market cap of $567.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 2.58.

Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.

