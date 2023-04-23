BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 18,829 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $219,922.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,693,163 shares in the company, valued at $43,136,143.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,400 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,180.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,908 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $304,678.08.

On Thursday, April 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,210 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $108,309.60.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,288 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $178,716.72.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,517 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,924 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $313,028.04.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,414 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $619,231.32.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

