Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $183,215.48 in Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 68,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $183,215.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,853.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

