Stephen Fredette Sells 18,263 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 18,263 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $330,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,314,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,900,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 13th, Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,483.36.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stephen Fredette sold 5,352 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $96,336.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10.

On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Toast by 214.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at $3,453,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toast by 6.4% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Toast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Toast by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

