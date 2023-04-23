Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Sells 2,007 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DexCom Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average is $111.84. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 56.8% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 46,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

