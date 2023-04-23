Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD) Insider Jeremy Ellis Purchases 2,344,000 Shares

Iron Road Limited (ASX:IRD – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Ellis bought 2,344,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$234,400.00 ($157,315.44).

Iron Road Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Iron Road Company Profile

Iron Road Limited explores for and evaluates iron ore properties in Australia. It owns 100% interest in the Central Eyre iron project located on the Eyre Peninsula of South Australia; and 90% interest in the Gawler iron project located in South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Adelaide, Australia.

