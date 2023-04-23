Analyzing Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) & T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) and T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Intapp and T Stamp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 6 0 3.00 T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intapp currently has a consensus price target of $35.83, suggesting a potential downside of 20.72%. T Stamp has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.84%. Given T Stamp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T Stamp is more favorable than Intapp.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Intapp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T Stamp has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intapp and T Stamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp -29.13% -29.75% -15.55% T Stamp -224.51% -288.80% -145.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Intapp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of T Stamp shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Intapp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of T Stamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intapp and T Stamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $272.07 million 10.59 -$99.68 million ($1.45) -31.17 T Stamp $5.39 million 2.32 -$12.09 million ($2.30) -1.06

T Stamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T Stamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intapp beats T Stamp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company also offers licensing solutions, such as customer relationship management, risk and compliance management, operational and financial management, collaboration, and integration solutions. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About T Stamp

(Get Rating)

T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks. Its solution converts biometric and other identifying data into an Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token that serves as a secure tokenized identity. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, document validation, identity verification, duplicate detection, and biometric capture. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; biometrically secured email; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

