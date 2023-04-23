Financial Review: TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI)

TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) and Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultralife has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of Ultralife shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Ultralife shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TLG Acquisition One N/A -50.99% 3.25% Ultralife -0.09% 0.84% 0.60%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TLG Acquisition One and Ultralife’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Ultralife $131.84 million 0.50 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

TLG Acquisition One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ultralife.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

