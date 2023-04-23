Financial Comparison: City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) vs. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF)

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares City Office REIT and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City Office REIT 9.41% 2.31% 1.06% Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of City Office REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of City Office REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City Office REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings for City Office REIT and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

City Office REIT currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.31%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 59.14%. Given City Office REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe City Office REIT is more favorable than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares City Office REIT and Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City Office REIT $180.49 million 1.33 $16.99 million $0.17 35.36 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -25.95

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. City Office REIT pays out 470.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

City Office REIT beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

