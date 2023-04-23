Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) & Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) Critical Analysis

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) and Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.0% of Trinity Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Apollomics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trinity Capital and Apollomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Capital 1 3 1 0 2.00 Apollomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Trinity Capital presently has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Apollomics.

Trinity Capital has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollomics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Capital and Apollomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Capital $145.50 million 2.91 -$30.38 million ($0.99) -12.24 Apollomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollomics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Capital and Apollomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Capital -20.88% 15.69% 6.69% Apollomics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Apollomics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

About Apollomics

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp. is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.

