Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $70.02 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

