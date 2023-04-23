Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $472,920.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,659.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $124.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.94, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.22.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

