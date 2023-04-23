Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

IRON has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ IRON opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.27. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,855,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $4,843,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

