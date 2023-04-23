Innoviva’s (INVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.29.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 2,417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Innoviva by 362.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

