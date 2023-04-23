StockNews.com Lowers Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, Director George K. Martin purchased 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $49,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,209.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $156,345.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

