Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.