Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRAB. Macquarie began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.92.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Grab had a negative net margin of 117.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 311.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth about $6,153,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grab by 10,765.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 107,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Grab during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth $161,045,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

