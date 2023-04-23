Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price to $125.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.30.

GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $125.40.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

