HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,450.00 to 3,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $632.62.
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.
Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
