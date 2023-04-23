DA Davidson Cuts Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Price Target to $14.00

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $267.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.45 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.14%. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 9,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $156,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George W. Hodges sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $112,659.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,492.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Recommended Stories

