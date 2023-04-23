Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.06.

Greenbrook TMS Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

