Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBNH. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.06.
Greenbrook TMS Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
