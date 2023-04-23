Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTNT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

FTNT opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.71. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fortinet by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after acquiring an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

