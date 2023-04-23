Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after acquiring an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after acquiring an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

