V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. V.F. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 714,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 138.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.



VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

