Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAL. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.96.

Shares of WAL opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

