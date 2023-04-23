Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $271.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.40.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $300.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $304.84.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

