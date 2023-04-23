Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given New $90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.88.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Up 1.7 %

WOLF stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,011,000 after acquiring an additional 889,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $51,700,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,325,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38,868.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 446,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445,825 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.