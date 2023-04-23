Comparing Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) and Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.66, meaning that its share price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies 14.45% 11.00% 6.15% Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -0.06%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies $5.46 billion 3.68 $788.60 million $16.53 25.88 Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Teledyne Technologies and Intuitive Machines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $496.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.02%. Intuitive Machines has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.01%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Teledyne Technologies.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Intuitive Machines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

About Intuitive Machines

