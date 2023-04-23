Head to Head Contrast: Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and ASP Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Engineered Carbons $2.03 billion 0.71 $106.20 million $1.74 14.02 ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Orion Engineered Carbons has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Orion Engineered Carbons and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Engineered Carbons 0 1 2 0 2.67 ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Orion Engineered Carbons’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Orion Engineered Carbons is more favorable than ASP Isotopes.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Engineered Carbons and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Engineered Carbons 5.23% 28.89% 6.54% ASP Isotopes N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Orion Engineered Carbons beats ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications. The Rubber Carbon Black segment is used in the reinforcement of rubber in tires and mechanical rubber goods. Specialties are used as pigments and performance additives in coatings, polymers, printing and special applications. The company was founded on April 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Senningerberg, Luxembourg.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

