Reviewing SES AI (SES) & Its Peers

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SES AI to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -57.05% -13.35% -10.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SES AI and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 82 466 1013 51 2.64

Earnings & Valuation

SES AI currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.05%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.74%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SES AI is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares SES AI and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -9.85 SES AI Competitors $709.49 million $7.09 million 4.60

SES AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SES AI competitors beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

