Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 952,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MFIN. StockNews.com cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Featured Articles

