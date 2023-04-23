Morgan Stanley Boosts Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $92.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.45.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in Ameren by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 89,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ameren by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.