Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.91. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.