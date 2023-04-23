Analysts Set Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Price Target at $38.63

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 28.1% in the first quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 159,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Lithium Americas by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAC stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $33.10.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

