Short Interest in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Grows By 6.2%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.