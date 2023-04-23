The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.13.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.91. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $368.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

