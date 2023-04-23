Direct Digital’s (DRCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Direct Digital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direct Digital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Direct Digital by 335.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direct Digital by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

