Direct Digital’s (DRCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Direct Digital Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Direct Digital stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Direct Digital has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $6.53.
About Direct Digital
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
