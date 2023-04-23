Morgan Stanley Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $714.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $702.00 to $714.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $781.61.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $713.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $699.34 and a 200-day moving average of $666.76. Equinix has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total transaction of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $725,557,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at $193,420,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,390,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

