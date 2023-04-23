F5’s (FFIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut F5 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.13.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.02 on Thursday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $203.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 11.74%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,511.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

