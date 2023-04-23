Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Research Coverage Started at FBN Securities

FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.03.

Freshworks stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.77. Freshworks has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $271,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,432,646 shares in the company, valued at $258,485,521.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

