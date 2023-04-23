Morgan Stanley Trims F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price to $165.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $134.02 on Thursday. F5 has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $203.66. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.13.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,156 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $175,122.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,511.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of F5 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

