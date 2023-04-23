EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 58.5 %

EYPT stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.08% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.