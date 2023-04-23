Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $101.29 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,003,695,000 after buying an additional 803,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,766,000 after buying an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.