Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $9,115,454.88 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $43.11 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

