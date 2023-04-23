Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) General Counsel Sells $9,115,454.88 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:DELL opened at $43.11 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
