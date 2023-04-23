Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 45,860 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28.

JFrog Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FROG opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $1,626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Bank of America raised shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.