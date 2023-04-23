TD Cowen Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $885.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $875.00 to $885.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

REGN opened at $800.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $784.04 and its 200 day moving average is $753.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,397.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,986 shares of company stock valued at $23,933,592. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,775,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

