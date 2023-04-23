SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

