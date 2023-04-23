Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $130.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $144.96.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

