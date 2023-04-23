Stephens Trims Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Target Price to $27.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SASR has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SASR stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.62.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

